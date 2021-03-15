JUST IN | Life in prison for former Bank of Athens treasurer who killed wife, father

Former Bank of Athens treasurer Vincenzo Pietropaolo has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of his estranged wife and father.

He was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

In the judgment, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said: "What is certain is the accused has shown no remorse or a modicum of remorse".

He also said the accused did not give evidence and added that "being the intelligent person he was, he played the law to such an extent that he pleaded not guilty".

The judge said:

I find that the accused is inherently evil. He murders his father, he doctors the scene, in the sense that he pretends that there was a house robbery and [that] this resulted in the death of his father. This court has already found that there was no robbery there.

The court found the accused guilty of the 2017 murder of his estranged wife, Manuela, who was shot nine times in her home in Brackenhurst, and his father, Pasqualino, who was killed nine months before Manuela.



Pasqualino's death was initially believed to have occurred during a botched house robbery.

Pietropaolo was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

More to follow.