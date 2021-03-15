44m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Life in prison for former Bank of Athens treasurer who killed wife, father

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vincenzo Pietropaolo, former Bank of Athens treasurer, was sentenced to life in prison in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Vincenzo Pietropaolo, former Bank of Athens treasurer, was sentenced to life in prison in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: iStock

Former Bank of Athens treasurer Vincenzo Pietropaolo has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of his estranged wife and father.

He was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

In the judgment, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said: "What is certain is the accused has shown no remorse or a modicum of remorse".

He also said the accused did not give evidence and added that "being the intelligent person he was, he played the law to such an extent that he pleaded not guilty".

The judge said:

I find that the accused is inherently evil. He murders his father, he doctors the scene, in the sense that he pretends that there was a house robbery and [that] this resulted in the death of his father. This court has already found that there was no robbery there.

The court found the accused guilty of the 2017 murder of his estranged wife, Manuela, who was shot nine times in her home in Brackenhurst, and his father, Pasqualino, who was killed nine months before Manuela.

Pasqualino's death was initially believed to have occurred during a botched house robbery.

Pietropaolo was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5576 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3648 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5291 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(+0.60)
ZAR/EUR
17.71
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.56)
Gold
1729.79
(+0.31)
Silver
26.08
(+0.48)
Platinum
1215.50
(+1.16)
Brent Crude
69.46
(0.00)
Palladium
2371.00
(+0.70)
All Share
67833.22
(-0.55)
Top 40
62161.03
(-0.68)
Financial 15
12915.32
(-0.60)
Industrial 25
87015.74
(-0.53)
Resource 10
69446.21
(-0.78)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo