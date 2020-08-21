Loadshedding suspended after Eskom recovers three generation units overnight

After recovering three generation units overnight, Eskom has announced that supply constraints have eased sufficiently to allow for the suspension of loadshedding.

No loadshedding was expected for the rest of the weekend.

Three generators were returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations while another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

Eskom urged the public to use electricity sparingly as the aged generation "infrastructure is unpredictable, unreliable and volatile".

"Any significant deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of loadshedding at short notice," Eskom said in a statement.