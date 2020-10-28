1h ago

Mabuza distances himself from Mpumalanga fraudulent land deals case

David Mabuza.
David Mabuza.
Gallo Images

Deputy President David Mabuza has denied any knowledge of an investigation against him, amid reports of fraud charges being laid against ANC MP Bongani Bongo and 10 other people. 

These arrests were in connection with alleged fraud that took place during 2011 and 2012 in Mpumalanga.

Mabuza, who was Premier of the province during that time, said in a statement on Wednesday that he wanted to "categorically deny any involvement and condemn any attempt to drag his name in any form or capacity into the criminal conduct under investigation".

READ | ANC's Bongani Bongo accused of 'dubious land deals'

The statement said he was not aware of any investigation against him, which had been insinuated in some media reports.

He said he would, however, "co-operate with law enforcement agencies should there be questions that need his response as a person who was responsible for the province at the time, as the Premier of Mpumalanga".

More to follow

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

