JUST IN | Magashule ally Mxolisi Siyonzana elected Mangaung mayor

The Mangaung council elected Mxolisi Siyonzana as the new mayor on Monday, and Councillor Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane was elected the council's new speaker.

The metro has been without a duly elected mayor since August last year, following the ousting of Olly Mlamleli in a motion of no-confidence that was supported by ANC councillors.

Siyonzana, a staunch ally of suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, was the speaker of the council before the ANC's interim provincial committee selected him as its preferred mayoral candidate.

He resigned from his position as speaker last week in anticipation of his appointment.

Although there were 88 councillors present, 87 cast ballots with Siyonzana winning 57 of those votes.

More to follow.

