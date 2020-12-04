4h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Malawi receives formal extradition request from SA for Bushiris

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary (in red).
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary (in red).
PHOTO: Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • A formal extradition request for fugitive self-proclaimed Shepherd Bushiris has been received by the Malawian government. 
  • Malawian Minister for Information, Gospel Kazako told News24 that the attorney general will look at it and a decision will be made. 
  • Meanwhile, Minister Ronald Lamola said they were convinced that the Malawian government will honour the letter. 

The Malawian government has received the formal extradition request for fugitive self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. 

Malawi Minister for Information, Gospel Kazako, confirmed to News24 on Friday that the papers have been received. 

"We have received the formal request and the Attorney General will look at it, from there a decision will be made. 

"At the moment it is difficult to say anything other than that we have received the formal request," he said. 

Kazako added that this formal request will likely have an effect on the Malawi State's appeal of the lower court ruling in Lilongwe which led to the immediate release of the pair after it was found that the arrest was unlawful. 

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife are wanted in South Africa in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.

The pair recently fled South Africa after they were granted R200 000 bail respectively.

They are facing charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering along with their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu Mudolo and Wilah Mudolo.  

In a statement issued on Friday, justice Minister Ronald Lamola said: 

"Given our sound and healthy diplomatic, strategic and political relationship, and our common citizenship of the SADC community, we are convinced that the Republic of Malawi will honour the letter and spirit of every provision of their international and regional obligations."

- Additional reporting by Jeanette Chabalala

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mary bushirishepherd bushirimalawibushiri escape
Lottery
5 bag R81k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 401 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 696 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1839 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

8h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.19)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
18.44
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.14)
Gold
1829.70
(-0.51)
Silver
23.99
(-0.10)
Platinum
1051.26
(+2.86)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2315.01
(+0.63)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo