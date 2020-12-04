UPDATE | Malawi receives formal extradition request from SA for Bushiris

A formal extradition request for fugitive self-proclaimed Shepherd Bushiris has been received by the Malawian government.

Malawian Minister for Information, Gospel Kazako told News24 that the attorney general will look at it and a decision will be made.

Meanwhile, Minister Ronald Lamola said they were convinced that the Malawian government will honour the letter.

The Malawian government has received the formal extradition request for fugitive self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

Malawi Minister for Information, Gospel Kazako, confirmed to News24 on Friday that the papers have been received.

"We have received the formal request and the Attorney General will look at it, from there a decision will be made.

"At the moment it is difficult to say anything other than that we have received the formal request," he said.

Kazako added that this formal request will likely have an effect on the Malawi State's appeal of the lower court ruling in Lilongwe which led to the immediate release of the pair after it was found that the arrest was unlawful.

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife are wanted in South Africa in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.

The pair recently fled South Africa after they were granted R200 000 bail respectively.

They are facing charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering along with their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu Mudolo and Wilah Mudolo.

In a statement issued on Friday, justice Minister Ronald Lamola said:

"Given our sound and healthy diplomatic, strategic and political relationship, and our common citizenship of the SADC community, we are convinced that the Republic of Malawi will honour the letter and spirit of every provision of their international and regional obligations."

- Additional reporting by Jeanette Chabalala