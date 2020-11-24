7m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Malawian state’s appeal of ruling that released Bushiris to be heard next week

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • Shepherd and Mary Bushiri fled South Africa earlier this month, in contravention of their bail conditions.
  • The couple is facing fraud and money laundering charges in two separate cases.
  • The Hawks and the NPA have until early next month to finalise a formal extradition request.

The Malawian state's appeal of a lower court ruling that released self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will be heard on 1 December.

Malawian Information Minister Gospel Kazako confirmed this to News24 on Tuesday afternoon. 

Kazako previously told News24 that, if the government was to put up a comprehensive appeal argument, it "needs a comprehensive submission of all the documents from South Africa".

It is not clear yet whether the Malawian government has received the formal extradition request from the South African government. 

News24 reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks had been given two weeks to finalise the formal extradition request, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said last Thursday.

READ | Malawi prosecutors to appeal court ruling that led to the release of the Bushiris

The couple was released after Magistrate Viva Nyimba in his ruling on Thursday found, among other things, that the arrest of the wanted pastor and his wife was unlawful as it was not channeled through the Ministry of Homeland Security.

The couple appeared before a court in Lilongwe after they handed themselves over to authorities in Malawi.

This comes after a notice was issued by Interpol in Pretoria.

The couple fled South Africa to their homeland, breaking their bail conditions in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Central Magistrates Court.

The Bushiris, along with their co-accused - Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu Mudolo and Willie Mudolo - are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an alleged investment scheme to the tune of R102m.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bushiri: 'New arrest warrants are part of a crusade by white police officers to tarnish my name'
Bushiri: 'New arrest warrants are part of a crusade by white police officers to tarnish my name'
3 new warrants of arrest issued for Shepherd Bushiri
Read more on:
mary bushirishepherd bushirimalawicourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 895 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1681 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9233 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.36
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.23
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(-0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.10)
Gold
1809.30
(-1.41)
Silver
23.08
(-1.82)
Platinum
926.00
(0.00)
Brent Crude
45.51
(+2.15)
Palladium
2339.00
(-0.06)
All Share
57750.25
(+1.06)
Top 40
53067.33
(+1.12)
Financial 15
11591.49
(+2.24)
Industrial 25
80481.00
(+0.71)
Resource 10
52403.02
(+1.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo