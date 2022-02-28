Malema wins urgent bid to stay Parliament's deadline for him to apologise to JSC, judge

The Western Cape High Court has granted EFF leader Julius Malema's urgent bid to stay Parliament's order that he apologise for using a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview to ask Judge Elias Matojane about a R500 000 defamation order he gave against his party.

Acting judge Nolundi Nyati on Monday ordered that the sanction imposed on Malema by Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests – and endorsed by a majority of MPs in a National Assembly vote in December last year – be suspended.

The ethics committee last year found that Malema should not have used the JSC as a "platform for his personal interests" by questioning Matojane about the R500 000 defamation order he made against the EFF, in favour of former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Malema was later instructed to apologise by Monday (28 February).

Nyati's ruling, for which she has yet to provide reasons, has however stopped that from happening. She has further interdicted National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and parliamentary ethics authorities from "implementing the sanction contained in the report of the Ethics Committee" pending the outcome of Malema's challenge to that report.

Mapisa-Nqakula was adamant that Malema's questions to Matojane were "undeniably" aimed at embarrassing him.

She said:

On these facts, [Malema] clearly used his role as a Member of Parliament on the JSC in order to interrogate a sitting judge on a matter where he had ruled against the EFF.

"In so doing [Malema] put his own interest (and that of his party) above the public interest and failed to act in accordance with the public trust placed in him."

She also dismissed Malema's application as not being urgent – and argued that he had known about the sanction against him for months.

Nyati was unconvinced and has ordered Parliament to pay Malema's legal costs. The ruling means that Malema's continued presence on the JSC, which will interview candidates for vacancies at the Constitutional Court, remains reasonably assured.

