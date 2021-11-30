Man kidnapped outside hardware shop found in Katlehong, 5 people arrested

A man, who was kidnapped outside his father's shop in Benoni, has been rescued.

Tahseen Mateen Kardame was found on Tuesday at a house in Katlehong.

Five people were arrested.

A 28-year-old man, who was kidnapped early this month, was rescued from a house in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.



Crime intelligence officers arrested five people in connection with the crime.

The victim was taken away by ambulance for medical observation.

Five people, including a cash-in-transit robber currently out on bail, were arrested.

On 12 November 2021, Tahseen Mateen Kardame, a Moulana, was kidnapped outside his father's hardware franchise in Benoni.

The video of his kidnapping was widely circulated on social media.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said a multi-disciplinary integrated task team activated a new intervention, which led to the rescue of Kardame.

READ | Kidnapped son of wealthy Mozambican businessman rescued in Gauteng

"Following intensive investigations, the team initially arrested two suspects in Daveyton, including an Ekurhuleni municipal traffic department employee, at 23:30 last night (Monday).

"The team continued with investigations, which led the team to Wattville, Benoni, and at 09:00 today (Tuesday) arrested a third suspect.

"The investigations eventually led the team to a house in Katlehong, where the kidnap victim was rescued, and two more men were arrested, bringing to five the total number of suspects arrested thus far.

"The suspects are all South Africans, between 29 years and 72 years of age, of which one is a well-known cash-in-transit robber, who is currently out on bail."





Naidoo said the team recovered at least 15 cellphones, three firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, as well as ammunition.

READ | Proof of life: Cash-in-transit gunmen look to kidnappings for high value, low risk payday - experts

"The suspects will be appearing in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 2 December 2021, on charges of kidnapping, extortion and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information on crime to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. Information can also be communicated via the MySAPSApp.

"All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous," he said.