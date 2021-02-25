1h ago

JUST IN | Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for killing girlfriend by setting her alight

Sesona Ngqakamba, News24

Mpho Thobane, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend Viwe Dalingozi in 2018, was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years.

Thobane set Dalingozi alight in their apartment before fleeing to Limpopo.

The court described him as a "coward" and a "cold-blooded killer".

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

