JUST IN | Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for killing girlfriend by setting her alight

Mpho Thobane, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend Viwe Dalingozi in 2018, was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years.

Thobane set Dalingozi alight in their apartment before fleeing to Limpopo.

The court described him as a "coward" and a "cold-blooded killer".

#MphoThobane Magistrate Twele says Thobane failed to help Viwe Dalingozi after setting her alight. Instead he fled to Limpopo @TeamNews24 — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) February 25, 2021

This is a developing story. More information to follow.