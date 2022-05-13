JUST IN | Man who murdered 'Matwetwe' actor Sibusiso Khwinana jailed for life

The man who was convicted of murdering Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana has been sentenced to life in prison.

Julius Lucas, 36, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday where Judge Portia Phahlane handed down the sentence for the murder. Lucas was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and eight years for contravening the Immigration Act, after it was found that he was in South Africa illegally.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Twenty-five-year-old Khwinana was stabbed to death in March 2019, during a robbery at Sterland Mall in Arcadia, Tshwane.

The actor had just attended a screening of Matwetwe, the locally produced movie he starred in.

Khwinana ran after Lucas after he snatched the actor's phone. A scuffle then broke out and Khwinana was stabbed in the heart.

He died on the scene.









