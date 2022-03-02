JUST IN | Mantashe to take Zondo report on review

Gwede Mantashe says he will take the Zondo report on review.

Mantashe says his lawyers were considering the report after the third part was released.

The report recommended that Mantashe be prosecuted for corruption.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe is set to take the findings of the State Capture Inquiry on judicial review.

Mantashe announced this during a media briefing held on Wednesday at the Department of Mineral Resources' Pretoria offices.

This was after the State Capture Inquiry found that Mantashe should be probed for corruption after he received security installations without charge from Bosasa.

"In the circumstances, there is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover a prima facie case against Mantashe in respect of the offence of corruption," the report stated.

Mantashe said his lawyers were currently going through the report and would be advising him shortly regarding what other legal routes he could take to challenge the report's findings.

The report noted that the evidence before it showed that the former ANC secretary-general should be investigated in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

"It sought to be able, through Mr Mantashe and the inducements and gain provided to him, to influence the leadership of those departments and organs of state, a leadership drawn almost exclusively from the ranks of the ANC and falling within the categories of public office bearers listed in the commission's terms of reference," the report stated.

In 2019, Mantashe and his head of security, Mzonke Nyakaza, admitted when they took members of the media on tour at his Boksburg home that Bosasa had installed the CCTV cameras and perimeter lights at Mantashe's three homes.

However, Mantashe said the equipment was installed at the behest of Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane, whom he called a "family friend".



Former Bosasa CEO and former director Leshabane led the operation to have security upgrades done at three of Mantashe's properties in Johannesburg and Eastern Cape.

Mantashe was at the time adamant that he "was secretary-general of the ANC, not a minister, so it was not like there were any tenders that I could give in return for the installations".

"The installations were only done by Leshabane as a family friend," he said.

Mantashe said on Wednesday: "My legal team is analysing the findings and will advise me shortly on how to proceed, but I have taken the decision to take the report on judicial review. The reasons is that the report itself states that there could only be a case if there is another investigation. The commission itself failed to find that but it's now allocating this to another body to investigate," said Mantashe, adding:

By saying it should be taken on judicial review, I am not saying the commission's findings should be defied or that the R1 billion invested in the commission was wasted.

The state capture report, however, found that there was "reasonable suspicion" that Mantashe received the free installations for his homes, knowing that this was done to seek, through him, influence in terms of the departments that Bosasa did, or sought to do, business with.



It also stated that if authorities were to dig deeper, they were likely to find evidence that Mantashe was corrupt in dealing with state contractor Bosasa, which had controversially paid for upgrades to his home.

During his testimony before the state capture commission, Mantashe said the upgrades were an entirely innocent contribution from Leshabane, who was a family friend, for a traditional ceremony.

The commission found this explanation unconvincing.