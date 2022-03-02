26m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Mantashe to take Zondo report on review

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gwede Mantashe.
Gwede Mantashe.
Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24
  • Gwede Mantashe says he will take the Zondo report on review.
  • Mantashe says his lawyers were considering the report after the third part was released. 
  • The report recommended that Mantashe be prosecuted for corruption. 

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe is set to take the findings of the State Capture Inquiry on judicial review. 

Mantashe announced this during a media briefing held on Wednesday at the Department of Mineral Resources' Pretoria offices. 

This was after the State Capture Inquiry found that Mantashe should be probed for corruption after he received security installations without charge from Bosasa.

"In the circumstances, there is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover a prima facie case against Mantashe in respect of the offence of corruption," the report stated. 

Mantashe said his lawyers were currently going through the report and would be advising him shortly regarding what other legal routes he could take to challenge the report's findings.

The report noted that the evidence before it showed that the former ANC secretary-general should be investigated in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

"It sought to be able, through Mr Mantashe and the inducements and gain provided to him, to influence the leadership of those departments and organs of state, a leadership drawn almost exclusively from the ranks of the ANC and falling within the categories of public office bearers listed in the commission's terms of reference," the report stated.

In 2019, Mantashe and his head of security, Mzonke Nyakaza, admitted when they took members of the media on tour at his Boksburg home that Bosasa had installed the CCTV cameras and perimeter lights at Mantashe's three homes.

However, Mantashe said the equipment was installed at the behest of Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane, whom he called a "family friend".

READ | Zondo recommends Mantashe be probed for corruption

Former Bosasa CEO and former director Leshabane led the operation to have security upgrades done at three of Mantashe's properties in Johannesburg and Eastern Cape.

Mantashe was at the time adamant that he "was secretary-general of the ANC, not a minister, so it was not like there were any tenders that I could give in return for the installations".

"The installations were only done by Leshabane as a family friend," he said.

Mantashe said on Wednesday: "My legal team is analysing the findings and will advise me shortly on how to proceed, but I have taken the decision to take the report on judicial review. The reasons is that the report itself states that there could only be a case if there is another investigation. The commission itself failed to find that but it's now allocating this to another body to investigate," said Mantashe, adding:

By saying it should be taken on judicial review, I am not saying the commission's findings should be defied or that the R1 billion invested in the commission was wasted.

The state capture report, however, found that there was "reasonable suspicion" that Mantashe received the free installations for his homes, knowing that this was done to seek, through him, influence in terms of the departments that Bosasa did, or sought to do, business with.

It also stated that if authorities were to dig deeper, they were likely to find evidence that Mantashe was corrupt in dealing with state contractor Bosasa, which had controversially paid for upgrades to his home. 

During his testimony before the state capture commission, Mantashe said the upgrades were an entirely innocent contribution from Leshabane, who was a family friend, for a traditional ceremony.

The commission found this explanation unconvincing.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bosasagwede mantashestate capture inquirycorruption
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 2997 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4882 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,925.73
-1.0%
Silver
25.04
-1.3%
Palladium
2,601.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,058.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,162
+0.8%
All Share
77,644
+0.7%
Resource 10
88,550
+1.9%
Industrial 25
85,947
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,089
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo