JUST IN | Masina provisionally re-elected ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson, with 19 votes still to be counted

Zintle Mahlati
Mzwandile Masina.
Gallo Images / OJ Koloti
  • Mzwandile Masina was provisionally re-elected as the chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni. 
  • Masina's entire leadership slate was elected to loud cheers on Sunday night.  
  • Protests and allegations about branch exclusions dominated the lead-up to the conference.    

Following hours of delays and arguments about credentials, Mzwandile Masina was provisionally re-elected as regional leader at the ANC conference in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.  

Masina beat his rival and former regional treasurer, Doctor Xhakaza.

Masina got 163 votes; Xhakaza obtained 151 votes. 

The election was close, with Masina leading by a small margin. It could, however, change if votes, which were set aside because of disputes, are counted and change the outcome.  

Nineteen quarantined ballots were set aside. 

These ballots will be counted once disputes about the participation of the delegates are resolved.

The setting aside of these votes means the election could still swing either way - for Xhakaza or Masina.  

READ | Masina seeks third term as ANC Ekurhuleni leader at disputed conference

This will be Masina's third term as a regional leader. He said no rules in the ANC precluded members from being nominated multiple times to serve in a leadership role.  

Because of the fighting that preceded the event, the conference was described by Gauteng's provincial chairperson, David Makhura, as a "war zone".

Voting on Sunday was delayed by hours, leaving little room for discussion about ANC policies and commissions. 

Delegates argued about allegations of bogus delegates on Saturday night into Sunday morning.  

Nominations only took place in the afternoon.  

Others elected, along with Masina, include Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza as regional secretary.

Nciza is the only candidate who a vote change may not impact once the final tally of votes has been finalised. 

Other elected candidates include Jongizizwe Dlabathi, as deputy chairperson, deputy regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo, and regional treasurer Sello Skhokho. 


ancdoctor xhakazamzwandile masinagautengekurhulenipolitics
