32m ago

add bookmark

Mask mandate confusion: Your kid still needs to wear a mask in school - for now

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Pupils line up to get a temperature check at Monde Primary School in Ekhuruleni.
Pupils line up to get a temperature check at Monde Primary School in Ekhuruleni.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes
  • Interim regulations published in the government gazette do not exempt children from wearing masks at school.
  • But a health department statement indicated that children would not be required to wear masks indoors.
  • The department announced the interim regulations late on Wednesday night.

A Department of Health statement that schoolchildren are exempt from complying with regulations related to the wearing of face masks, has created much confusion.

READ | Masks to stay as govt announces limited Covid-19 regulations before current ones expire

In the statement on Wednesday night, the department said that, in terms of interim regulations published in the government gazette on Wednesday, face masks must be worn in all indoor public places.

But it added:

This does not apply to children at school.

"With regards to wearing a face mask, a person must, when entering and being inside an indoor public place, wear a face mask. This does not apply to children at school. Again, under these limited regulations, no person may use any form of public transport unless wearing a face mask," the department's statement read.

The gazette, however, did not contain any clauses to indicate such an exemption.

Instead, it contained a subsection that stated that all basic education institutions were exempt from complying with regulations related to indoor gatherings.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the health department would need to provide clarity on the regulations. Until then, he said, the department will follow the gazetted regulations.

News24 contacted the Department of Health for clarity, but it did not respond at the time of publication.

After the national state of disaster fell away last month, schools were exempt from a number of regulations, including the screening of staff and pupils, and the reporting of positive cases to health and education authorities.

Pupils and staff were permitted to remove masks in open spaces and were not required to implement one-metre physical distancing, but they were required to wear masks indoors.

Only children under the age of six years are not required to wear masks.

The country is experiencing an increase in Covid-19 infections, and many of the positive cases have been recorded in the 10 to 14-year age group.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthsouth africaeducationcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9753 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4212 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.69
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
19.55
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.61
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,896.68
+0.8%
Silver
22.92
-0.3%
Palladium
2,253.42
-0.3%
Platinum
983.77
-1.3%
Brent-ruolie
110.14
+4.7%
Top 40
63,737
+0.3%
All Share
70,572
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,745
+0.1%
Industrial 25
77,711
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,879
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo