Stellenbosch University suspends student caught on video urinating on peer's belongings

The white student who urinated on the property of a black student at Stellenbosch University's Huis Marais residence was suspended on Monday.
"The university strongly condemns the destructive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on a cellphone video in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus in the early hours of Sunday morning," spokesperson Martin Viljoen confirmed.
Adriaan Basson | Alleged racist urination video a wake-up call for Stellenbosch University
"[Following his suspension] a further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcomes. Expulsion and/or criminal charges are not excluded from the possible available options, based on the investigation's findings."
