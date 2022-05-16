Stellenbosch University suspends student caught on video urinating on peer's belongings

The white student who urinated on the property of a black student at Stellenbosch University's Huis Marais residence was suspended on Monday.



"The university strongly condemns the destructive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on a cellphone video in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus in the early hours of Sunday morning," spokesperson Martin Viljoen confirmed.

"[Following his suspension] a further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcomes. Expulsion and/or criminal charges are not excluded from the possible available options, based on the investigation's findings."