JUST IN | Matric exam results won't be published on public platforms, in media - education dept

Matric exam results won't be published on public platforms, in media - education dept

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said matric results will be available at schools as in previous years.
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said matric results will be available at schools as in previous years.

Matric exam results will no longer be published on media platforms, the Department of Basic Education has announced.

On Monday, media houses were issued with a notice, stating that "the usual practice of publishing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on public platforms (media platforms) will not occur for 2021". The results will be released on 21 January.

The department cited the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) as the reason, saying the dissemination of pupils' personal information would be in contravention of POPIA.

In a letter to editors, dated 10 January, department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said matric results will be available at schools as in previous years.

"In order to comply with the provisions of the POPIA, the usual practice of publishing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on public platforms (media platforms) will not occur for 2021," the letter read.

"As was also the practice in previous years, all learners will be required to obtain their statement of results from the schools they attended. In this way every learner's personal information with regards to the outcome of their National Senior Certificate exam will be protected."


