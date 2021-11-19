JUST IN | Matric pupil in Johannesburg survives kidnapping attempt

A Grade 12 pupil from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg managed to escape a kidnapping attempt on Friday, the Gauteng education department said.

"The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday morning, near Lyndhurst Primary School when she was walking to school," according to provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"According to information at our disposal, a white Chevrolet sedan with four male occupants reportedly drove towards her and one-armed male allegedly grabbed her into the vehicle. However, she reportedly fought the armed man off and screamed, which alerted bystanders and scared the suspects into fleeing the scene."

Mabona says a staff member who happened to be nearby safely accompanied the 18-year-old to school.

The matter was reported to the Sandringham Police Station and she received trauma counselling from our Psycho-Social Unit.

The incident on Friday follows a series of kidnappings.

News24 reported that two girls were allegedly drugged and forced to steal devices from their homes by unknown men in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a Grade 5 pupil was also allegedly kidnapped outside EP Bauman School in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

Mabona said on Friday that the Grade 5 pupil was still missing.

"We call upon the public to come forward with any information they may have to assist ongoing investigations."

