19m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Matric pupil in Johannesburg survives kidnapping attempt

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Grade 12 pupil from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg has managed to escape a kidnapping attempt.
A Grade 12 pupil from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg has managed to escape a kidnapping attempt.
André Damons

A Grade 12 pupil from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg managed to escape a kidnapping attempt on Friday, the Gauteng education department said.

"The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday morning, near Lyndhurst Primary School when she was walking to school," according to provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"According to information at our disposal, a white Chevrolet sedan with four male occupants reportedly drove towards her and one-armed male allegedly grabbed her into the vehicle. However, she reportedly fought the armed man off and screamed, which alerted bystanders and scared the suspects into fleeing the scene."

Mabona says a staff member who happened to be nearby safely accompanied the 18-year-old to school.

READ | 'I heard the child screaming' - eyewitness describes kidnapping outside Johannesburg school

The matter was reported to the Sandringham Police Station and she received trauma counselling from our Psycho-Social Unit.

The incident on Friday follows a series of kidnappings.

News24 reported that two girls were allegedly drugged and forced to steal devices from their homes by unknown men in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a Grade 5 pupil was also allegedly kidnapped outside EP Bauman School in Mayfair, Johannesburg. 

READ | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom

Mabona said on Friday that the Grade 5 pupil was still missing.

"We call upon the public to come forward with any information they may have to assist ongoing investigations."

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeabductions
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 3017 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 553 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1448 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Gold
1,861.16
+0.1%
Silver
24.93
+0.5%
Palladium
2,086.64
-2.5%
Platinum
1,044.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,254
-0.6%
All Share
70,737
-0.6%
Resource 10
65,073
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,088
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,979
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo