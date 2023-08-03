JUST IN | Maughan, Downer granted enforcement order against Zuma's private prosecution

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled in favour of senior State advocate Billy Downer and News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan in their enforcement application, halting actions relating to former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution.

It effectively means that the court has ruled in favour of the enforcement order, preventing Zuma from further pursuing private prosecution against Maughan and Downer while he appeals the ruling that invalidated his private prosecution.

Maughan and Downer were due to appear for their private prosecution summons on Friday.

Zuma's lawyer Dali Mpofu has previously indicated that he would exercise his right to automatically appeal the enforcement order, if it was granted.

More to follow



