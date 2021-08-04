JUST IN | Men convicted of killing actor Dumisani Masilela sentenced to life in prison

The five men convicted of murdering Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela have each been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bongani Masombuka, 34, Sfundo Nkosi, 30, Khumbuzo Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday in connection with the 2017 murder of Masilela.

Supplied Supplied.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa said he found no compelling reason to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence for murder.

Last week, Mosopa found the five men guilty of murdering Masilela.

The court found that they had hijacked another vehicle on the day and had attempted to hijack Masilela when he was shot in the stomach.

News24 previously reported that after being shot once, Masilela managed to drive himself to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He died later that day as a result of his wound.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.