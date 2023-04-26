JUST IN | Missing Cape Town woman found alive

Julie Goodness, the Cape Town woman reported missing on Monday morning, was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Goodness went missing after leaving her Gardens home in the City Bowl.

"Police can confirm that the missing woman has been found on Wednesday. She is safely reunited with friends," said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

Cape Town central community policing forum chairperson Marc Truss said Goodness had been found unharmed.

"She is safe, not hurt and is doing well. She was found in the CBD area and has since been reunited with her loved ones."

Her partner Richard Armstrong said he was "happy and relieved" that she is back.

"We're all so happy and relieved that our Julie has been found safe. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everybody involved in ensuring that she was found and brought to safety," he added.

Armstrong said the past few days had been "a very difficult time".

The family has since appealed to the media and the public to respect their space and privacy.