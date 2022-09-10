39m ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane goes to court to enforce order that her suspension was invalid

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busisiwe Mkhwebane,
Busisiwe Mkhwebane,
Gallo Images
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an urgent application to ensure that the Western Cape High Court order invalidating her suspension comes into effect.
  • The Western Cape High Court on Friday declared her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa invalid.
  • Shortly after the judgment was handed down, the DA applied to appeal against the ruling.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an urgent application to ensure that the Western Cape High Court order invalidating her suspension comes into effect, regardless of any appeals that may be launched against it.

On Friday, a full bench of the High Court ruled that Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Mkhwebane – after she sent him questions about the Phala-Phala break-in – was invalid and "improper".

The day after Mkhwebane announced her Phala-Phala investigation, Ramaphosa suspended her. He had asked her to provide reasons why she should not be suspended in March.

While the High Court appeared unconvinced by the bulk of Mkhwebane's challenges to the impeachment process against her, it found that, "... from the objective facts, the decision of [Mkhwebane] to investigate the President and to put 31 questions to him, prompted the President not to wait a day more and to immediately suspend her.

"Clearly, when the events that unfolded between 7 - 10 June 2022, discussed above, are objectively examined, it is irresistible to conclude that the decision of the President was improper."

READ | Lies, spies and an iron-fisted rule: 10 must-read articles on Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

Lawyers for the Democratic Alliance had stressed to Mkhwebane's lawyers that 172(2)(a) of the Constitution requires that this order must be confirmed by the apex court before it came into effect.

Mkhwebane's lawyers do not share that view. But the DA's immediate appeal against the ruling suspended the invalidation of her suspension.

Mkhwebane has now asked the Western Cape High Court to enforce that order despite any appeals launched against it. She argues that there, "... can be no doubting the fact that my entire career and occupational welfare is at stake".

She further accuses the DA of trying to prevent her, "... from resuming my duties, by hook or by crook and any means necessary.

"Having been away for three months it is imperative that I hit the ground running and get all the necessary briefings as soon as possible."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanewestern capecape townpoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6498 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 593 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,717.62
0.0%
Silver
18.85
0.0%
Palladium
2,180.00
0.0%
Platinum
884.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,127
+2.4%
All Share
68,709
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.1%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

5h ago

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo