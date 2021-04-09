1h ago

add bookmark

Mogoeng asks Zuma to provide 'appropriate sanction' if he's found guilty of contempt

Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mogoeng Mogoeng (Jabu Kumalo)
Mogoeng Mogoeng (Jabu Kumalo)

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has asked former president Jacob Zuma to provide evidence to the Constitutional Court about what sanction he should face – if he is found guilty of contempt. 

Mogoeng has directed Zuma to "file an affidavit of no longer than 15 pages" by Wednesday next week, in which the former head of state must detail "what constitutes the appropriate sanction" if he is "found to be guilty of the alleged contempt of court".

Zuma is also directed to provide his input on "the nature and magnitude" of the prison sentence he should face – if the Constitutional Court elects to order that he face jail time for defying its ruling that he must appear before the state capture inquiry and answer its non-incriminating questions.

mogoeng,zuma
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Jacob Zuma to provide him with sanctions Zuma should face if found guilty of contempt of court. (Supplied)
mogoeng,zuma
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Jacob Zuma to provide him with sanctions Zuma should face if found guilty of contempt of court. (Supplied)
mogoeng,zuma
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked Jacob Zuma to provide him with sanctions Zuma should face if found guilty of contempt of court. (Supplied)

Should Zuma provide that affidavit, the inquiry – which is pushing for him to be imprisoned for two years for contempt – will be given a chance to respond to it.

Zuma has previously stated that he was ready to go to jail to defy the Constitutional Court’s judgment against him, and the commission, which he has accused of persecuting him like the apartheid government persecuted PAC leader Robert Sobukwe.

He did not participate in the commission’s application to compel him to provide it with evidence related to his nine years in office. Nor did he respond to its subsequent contempt case against him.  

Mogoeng did not hear the cases bought against Zuma by the commission, but all directions issued by the Constitutional Court are issued under his name

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mogoeng mogoengjacob zumaraymond zondojohannesburgstate capture inquiry
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6477 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1901 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.06
(+0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.40
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,745.09
(-0.6)
Silver
25.28
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,206.43
(-2.2)
Brent Crude
63.20
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,638.50
(+0.3)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

12h ago

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo