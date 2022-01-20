38m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Mogoeng's appeal dismissed, must still apologise for Israel comments

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Simon Sonnekus

The Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has dismissed former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's appeal against the Judicial Conduct Committee's (JCC) findings that he had involved himself in political controversy over South Africa's policy on Israel.

In a short statement on Thursday, the appeals committee said it confirmed the Judicial Conduct Committee's findings that Mogoeng breached the Judicial Code of Conduct when he involved himself in political controversy. 

In a majority decision by Judges Dumisani Zondi and Nambitha Dambuza, the appeals committee further found that Mogoeng breached the code when he involved himself “in extra-judicial activities which are incompatible with the confidence in and the impartiality of Judges.”

READ | Ramaphosa shortlists four candidates for chief justice

The committee ordered that Mogoeng should issue an unconditional apology within 10 days.

News24 previously reported that Mogoeng participated in a webinar hosted by Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, under the theme "Two Chiefs, One Mission: Confronting Apartheid of the Heart".

These comments led to a complaint against Mogoeng that was probed by the JCC. 

Mogoeng has remained adamant that he will not apologise.

READ | Mogoeng appeals against 'flawed' Israel comments ruling

In his appeal, Mogoeng argued that he had the constitutional rights of freedom of religion and freedom of expression.He added at the time that the Constitution had supremacy over the code.

The third member of the appeals committee,  Judge Margaret Victor, penned a minority decision in which she would have upheld Mogoeng's appeal in its entirety, setting aside the findings of the JCC and its remedial action.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mogoeng ­mogoengcourts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.18
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.67
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.18
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,842.03
+0.1%
Silver
24.66
+2.1%
Palladium
2,078.00
+3.7%
Platinum
1,050.00
+2.2%
Brent Crude
88.44
+1.1%
Top 40
69,587
+0.1%
All Share
76,233
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,182
+0.2%
Industrial 25
95,831
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,111
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo