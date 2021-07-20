JUST IN | Moseneke recommends that the October local government elections be postponed

Dikgang Moseneke says local government elections will be free and fair if postponed to February next year.

Moseneke said holding the local government elections in October would be risky.

Moseneke released his report on Tuesday on whether elections would held free and fair under Covid-19.

Former deputy chief justice, Dikgang Moseneke, has recommended that the local government elections be postponed.

"We conclude that it’s not reasonably possible that the elections to be held in October in 2021 will not be held free and fair manner as required by the provisions of the constitution and related legislation. The scheduled elections are likely to be free and fair if they were to be held not later than end of the month of February 2022."

Mosenke chaired the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) investigation into whether free and fair local government elections could be held during the Covid-19 pandemic,

READ | No dithering or delays for DA - Steenhuisen says party ready for local govt elections

Moseneke released a report on Tuesday based on the oral submissions - which were initially presented by civil society groups, political organisations, government and health experts - said the findings of the report were not binding.

The IEC applauded Moseneke for finishing the report with his team a day before the deadline.

The commission said it had taken the decision to embark on the inquiry to find out whether the IEC should proceed with the elections or not.

IEC chair Glen Mashinini said:

This inquiry has been conducted under extreme timelines. Despite the pressures Justice Moseneke and team you were able to accept our request. In just 61-days justice Moseneke and Team have managed to compile an in-depth report and investigations into whether elections will be free and fair under Covid-19 In October.

Mashinini said the commission would study the report in-depth and further study the findings and recommendations.

A total determination based on the findings would be made by the IEC soon. The independent commission said it was aware that the lives of people came first, which was very important.

Previously, the health department expressed concern around the elections having to take place in October this year when presenting their oral submissions. The department said the country would not be ready by then as result of the slow vaccination rate.

READ | IEC is 'ready' as Ramaphosa announces election date

The department's Director-General of the National health Dr Sandile Buthelezi made submissions before the inquiry.



Explaining his presentations, Buthelezi said: "The country is currently experiencing a high number of Covid-19 cases with high community transmission rates. The holding of elections could put members of the public at risk of contracting Covid-19 during the various activities.

"Physical voter registration, the voting process itself, where large numbers gather at polling stations and queue to complete their ballots, and large political gatherings, especially in venues that are difficult to manage or limit (such as sports stadiums)," he said.



The inquiry heard that the lives of voters could only be protected during the pandemic if the country reached herd immunity, which required at least 40 million of the population to be vaccinated. The department said this target would only be possible by February 2022.

Buthelezi said only 16.6 million of the country’s population would be vaccinated by October.

The IEC appointed Moseneke to prepare a report in terms of Section 14(4) of the Electoral Commission Act. The purpose of the inquiry was to make findings and recommendations on whether the IEC would be able to ensure a free and fair election.