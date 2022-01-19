Motion of no confidence in Kannaland's convicted rapist Mayor Jeffrey Donson succeeds

The motion of no confidence in Jeffrey Donson and Werner Meshoa succeeded on Wednesday morning.

An urgent council meeting was held in the Western Cape municipality.

Donson and Meshoa have criminal convictions, which raised the ire of critics.

The motion of no confidence in the mayor of Kannaland, Jeffrey Donson, and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, succeeded on Wednesday morning.



It follows an urgent council meeting, which was held in the Western Cape municipality, in the light of Donson and Meshoa's criminal records.

Donson was convicted of rape, while Meshoa was found to have committed fraud.



Their election to public office, with the support of ANC councillors, was widely condemned.

The motion of no confidence was brought by council members last week.

Rodge Albertus, of the Kannaland Independent Party (KIP), wrote a letter to the speaker, Nicolaas Valentyn, and the acting municipal manager, Morné Hoogbaard, on 11 January.

The letter has been seen by News24.



According to the letter, motions of no confidence were being filed by the majority of the Kannaland council against the mayor and the deputy mayor.

The council has subsequently resolved that Valentyn take over as mayor, with the ANC's Leonie Stuurman as the deputy mayor, while Albertus will be the new speaker.