1h ago

add bookmark

Motion of no confidence in Kannaland's convicted rapist Mayor Jeffrey Donson succeeds

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ICOSA councillor Hyrin Ruiters congratulates Jeffrey Donson with his election as Kannaland mayor, with his deputy, Werner Meshoa also in attendance.
ICOSA councillor Hyrin Ruiters congratulates Jeffrey Donson with his election as Kannaland mayor, with his deputy, Werner Meshoa also in attendance.
Supplied
  • The motion of no confidence in Jeffrey Donson and Werner Meshoa succeeded on Wednesday morning. 
  • An urgent council meeting was held in the Western Cape municipality. 
  • Donson and Meshoa have criminal convictions, which raised the ire of critics.

The motion of no confidence in the mayor of Kannaland, Jeffrey Donson, and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, succeeded on Wednesday morning.

It follows an urgent council meeting, which was held in the Western Cape municipality, in the light of Donson and Meshoa's criminal records. 

Donson was convicted of rape, while Meshoa was found to have committed fraud.

Their election to public office, with the support of ANC councillors, was widely condemned.

The motion of no confidence was brought by council members last week.

READ | Kannaland's convicted child rapist mayor Jeffrey Donson to face vote of no confidence

Rodge Albertus, of the Kannaland Independent Party (KIP), wrote a letter to the speaker, Nicolaas Valentyn, and the acting municipal manager, Morné Hoogbaard, on 11 January.

The letter has been seen by News24.

According to the letter, motions of no confidence were being filed by the majority of the Kannaland council against the mayor and the deputy mayor.

The council has subsequently resolved that Valentyn take over as mayor, with the ANC's Leonie Stuurman as the deputy mayor, while Albertus will be the new speaker. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townpolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.87
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,822.83
+0.5%
Silver
23.81
+1.4%
Palladium
1,946.00
+2.2%
Platinum
1,014.00
+2.9%
Brent Crude
87.51
+1.2%
Top 40
69,280
+1.5%
All Share
75,937
+1.3%
Resource 10
76,365
+2.5%
Industrial 25
95,591
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,207
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo