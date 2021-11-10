10 Nov

add bookmark

Mozambique's former finance minister to be extradited to the US

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)
Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)
  • Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang will be extradited to the US, not to Maputo.
  • This was in terms of a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
  • Chang, who has been in custody in South Africa since 2018, will be extradited to stand trial for alleged criminal offences involving $2 billion.

Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang, jailed in South Africa since 2018, will be extradited to the US, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Wednesday.

In terms of the ruling, Chang would be extradited to the US to stand trial for alleged criminal offences involving $2 billion. 

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola had ordered in August that Chang be extradited to Maputo.

High Court Judge Margaret Victor said in her ruling that "in the absence of the proper explanation and assurances to buttress his [Lamola's] decision, this court cannot find that the decision was rational".

The ruling was a victory for Mozambican civic society groups, who feared that had Chang been extradited to Mozambique, he would not be held accountable.

Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: "The ministry will study the written judgment as soon as it is made available and communicate a way forward in due course."

News24 reported that as Mozambique discovered large off-shore gas deposits nearly a decade ago, officials and the politically connected hoping to cash in set up three companies through which they borrowed $2 billion from Credit Suisse and VTB Russia between 2013 and 2014 - amounting to 12 percent of Mozambique's GDP.

Instead of developing maritime and security projects, as proposed to debtors, it was distributed among corrupt individuals.

Chang is accused of signing off on guarantees that led to the so-called hidden debt scandal. The three Credit Suisse bankers pleaded guilty in 2019 in a US court, but had not yet been sentenced.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
manuel changuszimbabwe
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 12943 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 2281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
-2.6%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.7%
Gold
1,847.65
+0.9%
Silver
24.58
+1.1%
Palladium
2,020.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,068.12
+0.6%
Brent Crude
84.78
+1.6%
Top 40
61,538
+0.5%
All Share
68,279
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,451
+2.0%
Industrial 25
89,852
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,135
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

12h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo