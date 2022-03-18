54m ago

add bookmark

Mpofu out of the JSC, as AFT elects two senior women advocates as his replacement

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Dali Mpofu
Advocate Dali Mpofu
Gallo Images
  • Advocate Dali Mpofu represented Advocates for Transformation at the Judicial Service Commission for the last four years.
  • After confirming that Mpofu's term as AFT's JSC representative had ended last year, the body informed its members that he had been replaced by Kameshni Pillay SC, with Siphokazi Poswa-Lerotholi SC serving as her alternate.
  • An AFT sub-committee has also produced a report that examines the disastrous Chief Justice interviews that Mpofu – as its representative – has come under fire for.
  • It concludes that it failed to provide leadership in the saga.

Advocates for Transformation (AFT) has informed its members that Kameshni Pillay SC and Siphokazi Poswa-Lerotholi SC will alternatively represent it at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after advocate Dali Mpofu's term ended.

This means that Mpofu's representation of AFT at the controversial Chief Justice interviews was the last time he represented it at the JSC. During the interviews, Mpofu had controversially asked Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo about unsubstantiated sexual harassment rumours and told the JSC that he and Appeal Court President Judge Mandisa Maya had "spent the night together".

An AFT sub-committee – comprised of advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, Joe Nxusani SC, Phumlani Ngobese SC, Kgomotso Nhlapo-Merabe, Dustin Thompson, and Siphokazi Cubungu – has unanimously endorsed the candidature of both Pillay and Poswa-Lerotholi.

"We recommend that the CVs of Pillay SC and Poswa-Lerotholi SC should be obtained and urgently sent to the minister of justice with a request to process their appointment timeously for the April 2022 interviews," it stated in a report sent to its membership on Thursday night.

The sub-committee also examined AFT's role at the JSC and, among other things, what had occurred at the Chief Justice interviews, which have been widely lambasted.

"There are concerns about the interview techniques and the impact this has had on the process. There are criticisms that there is a discreet political motive, that there has been overreach and that judicial nominees have been subjected to an unconstitutional process," the AFT sub-committee report read.

READ | Mpofu's term as Advocates for Transformation representative in the JSC expires

It added:

Some woman members of AFT have pointed out that there was a sexist flavour to the interview of Judge President Maya. Others have contended that the interviews portrayed four excellent black judges in a poor light and retarded the process of transformation.
  

While noting that AFT had defended Mpofu against the "sustained and ad hominem attack" he faced from "outside quarters", the sub-committee also stated that "AFT has not defended Mpofu SC in his role as a member of AFT and its representative at the JSC".

"AFT has also not sought to clarify where it differs with him, if at all. In this regard, AFT has failed to provide sorely needed leadership to its members and the profession generally," the report read.

The sub-committee report stressed that AFT should have engaged with Mpofu after the JSC's interviews with potential Constitutional Court justice nominees in April last year, which were successfully challenged in court because of the apparent "sham" process that preceded the vote on candidates.

"This does not appear to have happened. AFT National acted in an unprincipled manner. It did not confront the issue head-on. This caused considerable reputational damage to AFT, coming as it did on the rancid underperformance of AFT in the GCB (General Council of the Bar)," the sub-committee report stated.

"AFT knew that the interviews for the position of Chief Justice were imminent, but the NEC (national executive committee) took no steps at all to engage with Mpofu SC to align his position with his views in advance."

This is a developing story.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jscaftdali mpofujudiciary
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1275 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 2271 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 1185 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.93
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,933.34
-0.5%
Silver
25.24
-0.5%
Palladium
2,620.00
+3.8%
Platinum
1,028.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
106.64
+8.1%
Top 40
67,570
0.0%
All Share
74,124
0.0%
Resource 10
80,146
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,097
0.0%
Financial 15
16,827
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo