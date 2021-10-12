JUST IN | Mpumalanga premier fires Mandla Msibi as MEC in wake of his arrest

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has released Mandla Msibi from his duties as Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC.



She said the decision was taken in consideration of the seriousness of the charges he faces, as well as the impact it would have on his work.

"He still remains a member of the Mpumalanga provincial legislature as an ordinary member," she said in a briefing on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, the MEC appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court, along with his co-accused, Anele Sonke Mnisi, 26, and Njabulo Mkhonto, 28.

They face two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi, and wounding of a third person, at the Nelspruit Cayotes Shisa Nyama on 22 August 2021.

Msibi, 45, handed himself over to authorities on Monday.



On 17 September, police arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35 and Tshepo Matsane, 30. Both appeared in court before being granted bail of R20 000 each on 8 October.

Msibi had previously been charged with attempted murder, but was acquitted by the court three months ago.

His bail application continues on Wednesday.

