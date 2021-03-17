26m ago

JUST IN | Mthokozisi Ntumba killing: 4 cops appear in court

Canny Maphanga
Four police officers appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Ntumba, 35, was shot dead last week, allegedly by police while they were dispersing protesting students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Ntumba family a day after the incident.

READ | 'Somebody just went crazy': Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is no defence for Wits shooting

The four individuals were arrested by police watchdog IPID on Monday.

They are due back in court on 24 March, when they are expected to make a bail application.

