JUST IN | N2 closed near Botrivier after cars stoned in service delivery protest

The N2 highway was closed to traffic near Botrivier after vehicles were stoned during an early morning service delivery protest on Tuesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area in response to the protest.

"The N2 is currently closed for traffic and alternative routes should be used in the vicinity of the protest," he added.

Traut said police received reports that cars were stoned during the protest and added that charges of public violence were under investigation.

"Arrests are yet to be made. Operational forces will remain in the area to maintain law and order until tranquillity has been restored."

Theewaterskloof municipal spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys confirmed that there was protest action, but was hesitant to speculate on the reasons for it.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



