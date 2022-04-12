21m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | N2 closed near Botrivier after cars stoned in service delivery protest

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to Botrivier in response to protests.
Police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to Botrivier in response to protests.
PHOTO: Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times

The N2 highway was closed to traffic near Botrivier after vehicles were stoned during an early morning service delivery protest on Tuesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area in response to the protest.

"The N2 is currently closed for traffic and alternative routes should be used in the vicinity of the protest," he added.

Traut said police received reports that cars were stoned during the protest and added that charges of public violence were under investigation.

"Arrests are yet to be made. Operational forces will remain in the area to maintain law and order until tranquillity has been restored."

Theewaterskloof municipal spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys confirmed that there was protest action, but was hesitant to speculate on the reasons for it.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townservice deliverytrafficprotests
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6073 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.56
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
18.94
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
15.81
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,957.02
+0.2%
Silver
25.18
+0.3%
Palladium
2,439.50
+0.2%
Platinum
981.00
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
66,723
-1.0%
All Share
73,672
-1.0%
Resource 10
81,656
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,826
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,894
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

3h ago

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

3h ago

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo