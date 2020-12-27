21m ago

JUST IN | National Coronavirus Command Council meets as infections near the million mark

Carien du Plessis
0:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • As of 26 December, South Africa had registered 994 911 positive Covid-19 cases, with more than 26 500 deaths.
  • The country is currently in the grips of a second wave of infections.
  • The National Coronavirus Command Council is set to consider what restrictions to put in place to curb the spike of new cases. 

Members of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) were recalled from leave to a meeting on Sunday, amidst calls from hospitals and health workers for a harsher lockdown.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu confirmed to News24 that the council was due to meet on Sunday. 

It's expected that stricter regulations will be discussed as the rate of reported infections keeps soaring and looks set to surpass the mark of one million when the latest figures are announced later today.

It is expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on the government's decisions well before New Year's Eve, after submitting the council's proposals to Cabinet.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed the council meeting, but could not confirm when the "family meeting", as the president's addresses to the nation are known, was expected to take place.

Healthcare workers and hospital officials have raised the alarm in recent days, speaking of their concerns about the the growing pressure on doctors and nurses, while beds are filling up fast.

Healthworker unions are concerned the situation could yet worsen.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the increases indicated the virus was continuing to spread exponentially, faster than the first wave.

The government will face a tough decision as it balances curbing the spread of the virus, while ensuring South Africans - many of whom have faced pay cuts or lost their jobs this year -  remain economically afloat.

