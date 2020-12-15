56m ago

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole tests positive for Covid-19

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.
National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.
Melinda Stuurman, SON

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a SAPS member who had been infected.

He was not showing any signs or symptoms of the virus at this stage and has immediately gone into self-isolation and he is self-medicating.

"I have undergone various other tests as well and my doctor is satisfied that it is not necessary for me to be hospitalised. Instead, he has prescribed certain vitamins and ordered that I immediately self-isolate for at least a period of 10 days," said Sitole.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi has been appointed to act as the national commissioner until further notice.

He added that the SAPS member Sitole had come into contact with is also in self-isolation and is doing well.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

