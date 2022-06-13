JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay hits Day Zero as dam levels drop too low for water extraction

47m ago

Nelson Mandela Bay hits Day Zero as dam levels drop too low for water extraction

accreditation
Nicole McCain
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reached Day Zero.
PHOTO: Ian Waldie, Getty Images
  • The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reached Day Zero.
  • The levels of the Impofu Dam have dropped too low for water extraction.
  • The Gift of the Givers has been dispatched to drill boreholes in Gqeberha.

Day Zero has arrived in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality after levels in the Impofu Dam, near Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape, dropped too low to allow for water extraction.

On Monday, the municipality shared a document with News24 that indicated that the dam had hit Day Zero and would no longer be able to supply residents with water.

The Churchill Dam was currently at just over 9%, with an estimated 11 days of water, while the Loerie dam was at 44% capacity, with 37 days of water supply left.

The Groendal dam had enough water to last an estimated 168 days.

On Friday, the municipality estimated that the dam could supply water for another six days.

On Sunday, the municipality warned of water cuts in several suburbs. However, it said that the reservoir system remained stable for now.

"Residents are cautioned that the bulk water supply is vulnerable since no water can be extracted from the Impofu Dam because it is too low. Only Churchill provides water, which is insufficient and is currently being supplemented by over-abstraction from Loerie Dam. This is merely a temporary solution, and water will have to be reduced again as of [Monday]. As a result, we urge residents to use water sparingly," the municipality said on social media.

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers teams had been dispatched to Gqeberha to drill for water.

Operations manager Ali Sablay said sites had already been identified for boreholes and the drilling would start as soon as the teams arrive.

Once the water is found, it would need to be tested and connected to the City's water supply.


