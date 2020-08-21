JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager granted bail in multimillion-rand tender fraud case

35m ago

Magistrate's Court.
Magistrate's Court.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu has been granted R20 000 bail after appearing in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on fraud and corruption charges related to a multimillion-rand housing tender.

Bulelwa Eunice Ntanga Mkwakwai, who allegedly bribed Mapu to win a R12.8 million contract, was also granted R20 000 bail.

Mapu and Mkwakwai were arrested during separate early morning operations on Friday.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

