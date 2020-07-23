1h ago

add bookmark

Nelson Mandela Bay placed under administration

Lizeka Tandwa
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Councillor Tshonono Buyeye (right).
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Councillor Tshonono Buyeye (right).
Lumula Zenzile
  • The Eastern Cape Nelson Mandela Bay metro will be placed under administration. 
  • Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has alerted the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality of his intentions to invoke Section 139(1) of the Constitution. 
  • The metro has been without a mayor since December 2019. 

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has alerted the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality of his intentions to place it under administration. 

In doing so, he will invoke Section 139(1) of the Constitution. 

In a letter seen by News24, Nqatha said the decision was based on the persistent failure of the metro to fill the mayoral position which has been vacant for more than six months.

This after the UDM's Mongameli Bobani was booted out through a vote of no confidence in December. He was removed after his alliance with the ANC and so-called Black Caucus fell apart. Bobani's removal led to a vacuum in the metro, forcing the ANC to vote in his deputy, Thsonono Buyeye, as acting mayor.

More to follow.

Related Links
More woes for Nelson Mandela Bay as Treasury threatens to halt funds over alleged transgressions
Nelson Mandela Bay has no desire to elect new mayor, says Eastern Cape Cogta dept
DA in Eastern Cape writes to SIU to probe alleged PPE tender corruption in NMB
Read more on:
nelson mandela baypolitics
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4945 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3135 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2797 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(-1.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.22
(-1.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.32
(-1.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.49)
Gold
1884.48
(+0.81)
Silver
22.50
(-1.38)
Platinum
911.00
(-1.03)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2136.00
(-0.44)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo