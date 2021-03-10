59m ago

JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Foundation probe clears chief executive Sello Hatang and operations chief

Sheldon Morais
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images

An investigation into complaints of bullying and abuse of funds at the Nelson Mandela Foundation has cleared the body's chief executive officer Sello Hatang and operations boss Limpho Monyamane.

READ | Nelson Mandela Foundation probes CEO, COO on string of misconduct allegations

An independent probe was launched in January when the organisation received complaints from an "anonymous source" against the pair.

"The independent investigation has found that there was no objective evidence to support the complaints, which related to alleged flouting of procurement policies and processes, improper use of the organisation's resources, bullying and intimidation, and abuse of donor relations," the foundation said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

