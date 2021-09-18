1h ago

add bookmark

New Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo dies in a car accident

accreditation
Compiled by Kerushun Pillay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jolidee Matongo
Jolidee Matongo
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • Jolidee Matongo, the Mayor of Johannesburg, has died.
  • News24 has been reliably informed that he died in a car accident.
  • Matongo had served in his post for just over a month, having only been elected on 10 August.


The newly-elected mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo, has died in a car accident.

He had been appointed as mayor on 10 August and served in the position for just over a month.

A spokesperson confirmed to News24 that the mayor had died. This was further confirmed by two more sources in his office. A statement was expected to be issued on Saturday night.

jolidee matongo
The accident scene.

Matongo had earlier on Saturday accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto, to campaign for the ANC ahead of this year's municipal elections.

READ | Jolidee Matongo elected as new Joburg Mayor

He had been elected unopposed as Joburg mayor, succeeding Geoff Makhubo, who died in July of Covid-19 complications.

Matongo served as the MMC for Finance under Makhubo.

He had risen through the ranks, from serving as a member of the Soweto Student Congress and the Congress of South African Students before moving on to serve as the regional head of communications in the ANC for eight years.

He had also served as the chief of staff responsible for the overall running and functioning of the offices of the Gauteng MEC for the sport and economic development and agriculture departments.

Matongo was born in Soweto.

At the age of 13, he took up student politics in the historic township and became a member of the ANC Youth League. He was subsequently elected as the youth league's regional chairperson, according to the City of Joburg website.

He served as a member of the Johannesburg ANC's regional executive committee for 18 years. 

He joined the public service more than a decade ago.

The City of Joburg's website said Matongo was currently pursuing a Masters degree in Public Administration.

He held various qualifications, which include a B-Tech degree in Public Management, Project Management, Quality Assurance as well as Public Management and Development. 

He lived in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

This is a developing story. More breaking news to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgjolidee matongojohannesburggautengpolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
44% - 830 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
16% - 294 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
40% - 745 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,754.62
0.0%
Silver
22.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
0.0%
Platinum
944.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo