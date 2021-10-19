JUST IN | Next chief justice: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser objects to Zondo's nomination

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has objected to the nomination of Raymond Zondo as the next chief justice, saying he is not "fit and proper" to hold the position.

In a letter to the shortlisting panel on Friday, which News24 has seen, Fraser accused Zondo of lacking objectivity and integrity.

"Despite my repeated requests to be given an opportunity to appear before him in order to state my version and to defend myself against a well-orchestrated narrative and propaganda against me, Deputy Chief Justice Zondo made sure that I neither present my version nor get an opportunity to cross-examine those he called to testify against me. No independent-minded judge would act in this manner," said Fraser.

Fraser's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, confirmed the letter was sent, but said "no comment".



Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube referred News24 to the Judicial Service Commission.

Eight candidates were nominated for the chief justice position, after President Cyril Ramaphosa asked the public for input.

A shortlist is expected to be submitted to Ramaphosa by no later than 29 October 2021.