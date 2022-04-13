1h ago

add bookmark

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini gets 'caution and discharge' sentence over 2019 assault trial no-show

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla Dlamini is seen during the Soweto revival launch in Diepkloof.
Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla Dlamini is seen during the Soweto revival launch in Diepkloof.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was on Wednesday handed a "caution and discharge" sentence over a 2019 assault matter.

Dlamini was convicted for failure to appear in court in 2019, in a common assault case for allegedly assaulting his mother's tenant. The tenant was allegedly assaulted over failure to pay rent.

READ | Police bosses sound the alarm: Operation Dudula rage could spill over to KwaZulu-Natal

He appeared in court on 9 September 2019, and was released on a warning.

He was supposed to be in court on 30 September, but failed to appear and a warrant of arrest was issued.

However, the warrant of arrest was only executed this week.

Dlamini handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning and appeared at the Meadowlands Magistrate's Court, where he was convicted for having failed to appear in court, and then sentenced with "caution and discharge".

The prosecution had asked for a sentence of three months in prison or a R300 fine, but the magistrate decided on the lesser sentence. It essentially means that he is cautioned not to recommit the crime and that the arrest warrant is discharged.

If he fails to appear in court on 3 May for the common assault charge, he will be forced to pay the fine or go to jail for three months.



Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
operation dudulanhlanhla lux dlaminigautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6434 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2726 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
18.84
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
15.68
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+0.8%
Gold
1,977.48
+0.6%
Silver
25.68
+1.2%
Palladium
2,398.25
+2.8%
Platinum
987.75
+1.8%
Brent Crude
104.64
+5.9%
Top 40
66,167
-0.9%
All Share
73,118
-0.9%
Resource 10
82,140
+0.7%
Industrial 25
77,729
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,575
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo