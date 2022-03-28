16m ago

JUST IN | Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1 500 bail, ordered to surrender passport

Ntwaagae Seleka
Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka

Operation Dudula member Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini  has been granted R1 500 bail in his housebreaking and malicious damage to property case.

Magistrate Ruby Mathys also ordered him to surrender his passport and to refrain from contacting the complainant in the case.

Although his surname was known as Dlamini all along, documents have revealed that it is Mohlaoli.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

