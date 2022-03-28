JUST IN | Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1 500 bail, ordered to surrender passport

Operation Dudula member Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini has been granted R1 500 bail in his housebreaking and malicious damage to property case.

Magistrate Ruby Mathys also ordered him to surrender his passport and to refrain from contacting the complainant in the case.

Although his surname was known as Dlamini all along, documents have revealed that it is Mohlaoli.



This is a developing story. More to follow.

#nhlanhlalux His lawyer have opposed the state plea that he must not be allowed to leave Gauteng @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/GJ9VBkNVaL — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) March 28, 2022

