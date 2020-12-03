5h ago

add bookmark

NHLS suspends CFO, supply chain head for alleged PPE fraud

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The NHLS has suspended senior members for alleged graft.
The NHLS has suspended senior members for alleged graft.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • The NHLS suspended its head of supply chain management, other supply chain staff and its chief financial officer.
  • This followed a forensic probe which found there was prima facie evidence of misconduct by certain individuals.
  • The alleged misconduct relates to the emergency procurement of PPE.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has suspended its head of supply chain management and chief financial officer after a report revealed alleged misconduct in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

It has, however, assured that this would not impact on its services as the largest diagnostic pathology service in South Africa, which supports national and provincial health departments.

Professor Eric Buch, chairperson of the board of the NHLS, said they took steps to procure goods and services for the Covid-19 pandemic early on in 2020. 

READ | Covid-19 corruption: SIU swoops on Tshwane metro, Gauteng education dept for alleged PPE graft

The NHLS said it had to act without delay to be able to obtain the equipment and reagents needed to conduct tests, and also the PPE necessary to allow its staff to do so safely.

"The board of the NHLS, at a meeting, provided management with guidelines and the authorisation to conduct emergency procurement needed for Covid-19 testing. Management was requested to report to the board on the emergency procurement and did so routinely."

Buch said that, following an internal audit of procurement of services and equipment, including PPE for Covid-19, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) was appointed to conduct a forensic investigation.

The NHLS also received requests from the Hawks with regard to information about particular companies and transactions, involving the procurement of PPE between March and April this year.

Investigation

As a result, the PWC scope of work was expanded to conduct a forensic investigation into the transactions between the NHLS and the six particular companies identified by the Hawks. 

"The board extended the instruction to PWC to include an investigation of all individuals in the NHLS involved in the procurement of PPE," Buch said. 

While the PWC investigation found that the board and the CEO had fulfilled their statutory and fiduciary obligations, it identified that there was prima facie evidence of misconduct committed by the head of supply chain management, others in supply chain and the CFO.

READ | Covid-19 corruption: SIU swoops on Western Cape municipality 

"The officials concerned were suspended, pending disciplinary enquiries," Buch added. 

"In the interests of expediting justice, the board further resolved to share the PWC report and the associated legal opinion with the DPCI [Hawks] and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)."

The PWC report has not been made available, with Buch saying it will remain confidential while the disciplinary and related legal processes take their course. 

"The board will continue to ensure it implements measures to prevent corruption and act decisively if corrupt activities occur."

"The board will also like to assure the public that this situation will not impact on the services rendered by the NHLS, and measures have been put in place to ensure that the NHLS continues to provide high quality services to the people of South Africa."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nhlscoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
5 bag R81k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 365 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 642 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1723 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(+0.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(+0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.03)
Gold
1840.60
(+0.64)
Silver
24.12
(+0.49)
Platinum
1032.00
(+2.58)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2310.00
(-3.44)
All Share
58947.48
(+1.14)
Top 40
54171.85
(+1.29)
Financial 15
11399.33
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
79681.43
(+0.78)
Resource 10
56621.26
(+2.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo