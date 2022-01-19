JUST IN | No bail for alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack in Kinnear murder case

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was denied bail in the Charl Kinnear murder case on Wednesday.

Two of his co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) cop Ashley Tabisher, were also denied bail.

On Wednesday, Blue Downs Regional Court Magistrate Deon van der Spuy said the State had proved it would not be in the interests of justice to release them on bail ahead of their trial.

They face a multitude of charges related to the murder of AGU detective Kinnear, the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth and an attempted hand grenade attack at Kinnear's home.

Tabisher seemed ready to go home, sporting a "Puppy vannie Elsies" T-shirt, but was visibly disappointed.

Modack arrived in a traditional Shalwar Khameez for the pronouncement, and immediately went into a huddle with his lawyer, Dirk Uys, on hearing he would have to stay behind bars until possibly 2023, when the trial was expected to be held.

Their co-accused Amaal Jantjies, Jannick Adonis and Zane Kilian have already been denied bail.

Ricardo Morgan is out on bail of R50 000. The State indicated that it intended to add more accused in February.

