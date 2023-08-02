JUST IN | 'No evidence of criminality': NPA will not prosecute Fikile Mbalula for 2016/17 Dubai trip

The NPA says it has found no evidence of criminality in its investigation of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, following allegations relating to his family trip to Dubai in December 2016 to January 2017.



Sedgars Sports funded the trip for Mbalula, who was sports minister at the time.



A 2019 Public Protector report recommended that the NPA investigate whether the trip was funded with proceeds of money laundering, and that it prosecute any individuals involved in criminality.

"...there is no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity," the NPA said in a statement on Wednesday. More to follow.



