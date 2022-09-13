1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | 'No evidence' Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane because of Phala Phala - lawyers

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: Ditiro Selepe/News24
  • On Friday, a full Bench of the High Court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane – after she sent him questions about the Phala Phala break-in – was "improper".
  • After the DA sought to appeal that ruling, Mkhwebane launched an urgent application aimed at ensuring that the Western Cape High Court order that invalidated her suspension comes into effect.
  • Ramaphosa is opposing that urgent application – and has filed an application for leave to appeal the High Court ruling at the Constitutional Court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyers have told the Constitutional Court there is "no evidence" to back up a High Court finding that he suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane because she was investigating him over the Phala Phala break-in.

"On the contrary, the process giving rise to advocate Mkhwebane's suspension had commenced on 18 March 2022, months before the events of 7 June 2022 [when Mkhwebane sent Ramaphosa 31 questions about the break-in]," assistant State Attorney Mark Owen stated in court papers.

On Friday, Western Cape High Court Judges Lister Nuku, Matthew Francis and James Lekhuleni ruled that Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Mkhwebane – after she sent him questions about the break-in at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo – was invalid and "improper".

The judges based that finding on, among other things, the fact that Ramaphosa had suspended Mkhwebane the day after she publicly announced her Phala Phala investigation.

Ramaphosa is now seeking to appeal that ruling, with his lawyers arguing that he has "good prospects of success".

Both the president and the DA argue that the full bench order that Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane was invalid, needs to be confirmed by the apex court to become effective. But, in the event that this is not the case, Ramaphosa is bringing a conditional application for leave to appeal the ruling directly to the Constitutional Court.

In court papers, Owen stated that, should the conditional leave to appeal application be denied, "the President intends to pursue the appeal in the [Supreme Court of Appeal]".

"This matter is urgent, given the Full Court's finding that the suspension is unlawful," Owen said in his argument for why the Constitutional Court should hear the case.

Owen said: 

As the High Court correctly stated, this places this matter among those matters which may impact upon the rule of law, and which may have a detrimental impact on the public purse. The issues raised in this matter are weighty and raise issues of great importance to our constitutional jurisprudence.

If Ramaphosa was required to seek to challenge the decision through the High Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal and ultimately the Constitutional Court, "it would result in considerable and unnecessary further delays", Owen said.

The full bench's ruling that the Public Protector was improperly suspended was based on the fact that, in the days leading up to his suspension of Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa would himself be consumed by the ongoing controversy over a February 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala game farm.

Owen, however, argued that there "was no evidence that the [Phala Phala] investigative process at the office of the Public Protector would be delayed on account of advocate Mkhwebane's suspension" as the Deputy Public Protector would take over from her. Owen added that there was "uncontested evidence" that Ramaphosa was "co-operating fully in the investigation".

The Phala Phala scandal imploded days before Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane.

On 1 June, Arthur Fraser, former director-general at the State Security Agency and former correctional services commissioner, opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Unit head Major General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing the break-in.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least US$4 million in cash stashed in a couch at his game farm – and then played a part in a cover-up following an allegedly illegal investigation into the matter.

Mkhwebane's earlier findings that Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency was implicated in money laundering and state capture were invalidated by the courts.

Suspension

She had informed the president on 7 June that she was investigating him over Phala Phala. She also asked him to answer 31 questions about the break-in.

Two days before she was suspended, Mkhwebane sent Ramaphosa the 31 questions.

While the High Court appeared unconvinced by the bulk of Mkhwebane's challenges to the impeachment process against her, it found that "from the objective facts, the decision of [Mkhwebane] to investigate the President and to put 31 questions to him, prompted the President not to wait a day more and to immediately suspend her".

"Clearly, when the events that unfolded between 7 and 10 June 2022, discussed above, are objectively examined, it is irresistible to conclude that the decision of the President was improper."

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa called a 'criminal', 'gangster' as opposition demand release of Phala Phala report

Owen said this finding was marked by multiple errors and again argued that the process which led to Mkhwebane's suspension had started long before she sent her Phala Phala questions to Ramaphosa.

He further argued that Mkhwebane had "raised no attack against or challenge to the President's reasons for suspending her".

"It follows from this that the reasons given by the President for the suspension of advocate Mkhwebane must be accepted as being both 'plausible and logical'," he added.

While the High Court was also clearly unhappy that Ramaphosa had suspended Mkhwebane the day before a separate full bench ruled on the Public Protector's urgent bid to block him from doing so, Owen said the president had already issued the letter of suspension when the High Court alerted the parties in the case that it would issue the ruling.

The High Court appeared to have accepted that claim, but nonetheless found that "in our view, the hurried nature of the suspension of [Mkhwebane] in the circumstances, notwithstanding that a judgment of the full court was looming on the same subject matter, leads this court to an ineluctable conclusion that the suspension may have been retaliatory and, hence, unlawful".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorconstitutional courtbusisi­we mkhwebanecyril ramaphosajudiciarycrimes and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
68% - 64 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
12% - 11 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
3% - 3 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
17% - 16 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.94
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,730.97
+0.4%
Silver
19.91
+0.5%
Palladium
2,206.50
-2.7%
Platinum
918.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
94.00
+1.2%
Top 40
62,693
-0.7%
All Share
69,377
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,594
-0.1%
Industrial 25
85,366
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,013
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo