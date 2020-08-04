JUST IN | Norma Gigaba gets electronic devices back from police after seizure

Norma Gigaba, the wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, was arrested by the Hawks on Friday.

She is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Her devices were allegedly seized before her arrest as part of the investigation into the crimen injuria charge

Norma Gigaba, who is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, has been given her cellphones and laptop back after law enforcement seized them last month.

Gigaba, accompanied by her lawyer Victor Nkwashu, arrived at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Tuesday morning to collect the devices.

READ | Two top legal eagles in Norma Gigaba's corner as she fights Hawks over husband Malusi's case

According to Nkwashu, the devices were taken on 22 July for the purposes of investigating the crimen injuria charge.



However, Nkwashu could not confirm if police had a warrant for the search and seizure of Gigaba's property.



"She was not shown a warrant of search and seizure and she did not consent to taking the items," Nkwashu said.

Gigaba, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba was arrested in Pretoria on Friday after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multi-million rand Mercedes Benz, driven by her husband.



She was granted bail of R5 000 on Saturday and made her first appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday.



The matter against Gigaba, who is being represented by advocates Dali Mpofu, SC, and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, SC, was postponed to 14 September.



Mpofu told the court that they intended to approach the High Court to lodge certain civil matters in relation to the case and also intend to look at the validity of the charges.



Following the short court appearance, Nkwashu told journalists that among others, civil litigation would be launched to challenge Gigaba's arrest.



Nkwashu added that, based on the charges, Gigaba should have been warned to appear in court and that her arrest was not necessary. He added that they would also challenge the involvement of the Hawks in the matter.



On Tuesday, Nkwashu also said the question of whether Gigaba’s husband used his political influence to the arrest would be ventilated in court.



According to the charge sheet which News24 has seen, the malicious damage to property charge related to a vehicle that belongs to her husband.



As for the crimen injuria charge, the charge sheets states that Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a "ticket to cheating with women".

This is a developing story. More information to follow.