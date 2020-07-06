1h ago

add bookmark

North West Cogta MEC Gordon Kegakilwe dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Azarrah Karrim
Gordon Kegakilwe.
Gordon Kegakilwe.
North West Provincial Government
  • North West COGTA MEC, Gordon Kegakilwe, has passed away due to a serious illness after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.
  • According to a statement by the province's Premier Job Mokgoro, Kegakilwe was admitted on Sunday with pneumonia and put on oxygen but later suffered a cardiac arrest and passed on. 
  • MEC for Public Works, Saliva Molapisi, is also said to be in self isolation.

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gordon Kegakilwe has died, according to Premier Job Mokgoro.

In a statement, Mokgoro said Kegakilwe died on Monday following a "short and serious illness" and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kegakilwe was admitted with Covid-19-related pneumonia yesterday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp.

"He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life," Mokgoro said.

Mokgoro extended his condolences to Kegakilwe's family and friends who he said "had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader".

MEC for Public Works, Saliva Molapisi is said to be in self isolation, according to the Premier's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi.

Related Links
Lechesa Tsenoli on claims about his death: 'The report of my death was an exaggeration'
Paul Mashatile goes into self-quarantine after staffer tests positive for Covid-19
Back to school: Eastern Cape postpones return of Grades R, 6 and 11 as Covid-19 cases rise
Read more on:
gordon kegakilwemahikengcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
35% - 810 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 504 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
43% - 991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.98
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.05)
Gold
1785.69
(+0.59)
Silver
18.27
(+1.51)
Platinum
820.99
(+1.54)
Brent Crude
42.82
(0.00)
Palladium
1931.00
(+1.04)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo