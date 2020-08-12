37m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Northern Cape Education MEC McCollen Ntsikelelo Jack dies

Jenna Etheridge
Northern Cape MEC McCollen Ntsikelelo Jack has died.
Northern Cape MEC McCollen Ntsikelelo Jack has died.
Helena Barnard

Northern Cape Education MEC McCollen Ntsikelelo Jack, also known as Mac Jack, has died, 

In a late-night briefing, Premier Zamani Saul announced the passing of his colleague and dear comrade with great sadness.

"He passed on early this evening at a hospital. He was admitted to hospital last week and he was always in good spirits and confident of a full recovery," he said.

"Unfortunately, he took a bad turn."

The Diamond Fields Advertiser reported that Jack was admitted to hospital a week ago for Covid-19.

Jack was sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature in 2013.

He headed the transport, safety and liaison portfolio in 2013, moved to the health portfolio in 2014, and then the finance, economic development and tourism portfolio in 2016.

He had been Education MEC since last year.

According to the provincial education website, Jack was married with nine children and seven grandchildren.


Related Links
Stamped out: Northern Cape police launch manhunt after power outage saves post office from robbers
No disruptions as Grade 7s return to school, say provincial education departments
Ramaphosa told to lift cigarette, alcohol ban and move to Level 2 lockdown - sources
Read more on:
mccollen ntsikelelo jackcoronavirus
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2508 votes
No I would not
29% - 2782 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 4412 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

16h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

16h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.42
(+0.38)
ZAR/GBP
22.70
(+0.58)
ZAR/EUR
20.54
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
12.49
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.75)
Gold
1927.20
(+1.21)
Silver
25.58
(+3.13)
Platinum
931.00
(+1.14)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2139.00
(+2.27)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo