JUST IN | NPA applies for leave to appeal Bongani Bongo acquittal

The National Prosecuting Authority has applied for leave to appeal the decision to acquit ANC MP Bongani Bongo of corruption.

"The application for leave to appeal has been filed and served on Bongo’s legal representatives. A suitable date will be arranged for the application to be heard by the Judge President," the NPA said.

The Western Cape High Court discharged Bongo on the basis that a witness lacked credibility.



The allegations against him stemmed from an offer he was said to have made to Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara to collapse the Portfolio Committee Inquiry into affairs at Eskom.



