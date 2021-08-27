JUST IN | NPA confirms that Zuma doctors have filed confidential medical report

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Jacob Zuma’s military doctors have filed a report on his fitness to stand trial.

"I can confirm that Mr Zuma's legal team has filed a medical report that relates to his state of health," NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.

"It is a confidential document and we will make no further comments until the matter is heard in court."



The report was handed in a week after the deadline given by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

More to follow.