JUST IN | NPA confirms that Zuma doctors have filed confidential medical report

Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Jacob Zuma’s military doctors have filed a report on his fitness to stand trial.

"I can confirm that Mr Zuma's legal team has filed a medical report that relates to his state of health," NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.

READ | SANDF medical boss: Zuma's life is at 'significant risk', will take 6 months to treat

"It is a confidential document and we will make no further comments until the matter is heard in court."

The report was handed in a week after the deadline given by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

More to follow.

