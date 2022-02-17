10m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | NPA says it will push for Zuma trial to continue - despite any appeals

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma
PHOTO: Tebogo Letsie
  • Judge Piet Koen rejected former president Jacob Zuma's bid to challenge the dismissal of his "special plea" application, in which he sought the removal of lead prosecutor Billy Downer and his acquittal on corruption charges.
  • Koen agreed with the NPA's argument that Zuma did not have the legal right to appeal the dismissal of his special plea now and that he could only do so if and when convicted.
  • The NPA now says it will resist "any further delay" in the case against Zuma on 11 April, "despite any appeals".

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will "resist" further delays in the long-awaited corruption trial of Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales – and stressed that "despite any appeals, the matter must proceed".

The NPA expressed this a day after Judge Piet Koen in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed all six applications Zuma launched to challenge the legitimacy of his corruption prosecution – and ordered that the case against him and Thales should proceed on 11 April 2022.

In a 61-page ruling, Koen reiterated what the NPA previously argued, that Zuma did not have the legal right to appeal the dismissal of his "special plea" challenge to State advocate Billy Downer's title to prosecute him now. After citing multiple court rulings, Koen said it was clear that such an appeal could happen only if and when Zuma was convicted of the arms deal corruption he is accused of.

"On the peculiar facts relating to this matter," Koen said, "an appeal against the dismissal of the special plea, if successful, would not lead to a 'just and prompt resolution of the real issues between the parties' before this court, in this instance Mr Zuma's guilt or innocence."

"In the absence of a prompt resolution of that real issue between the parties, there is no scope for an appeal prior to conviction, based on S 17(1)(c) of the Superior Courts Act."

He added that, even if it was heard at this stage, Zuma's appeal had "no prospects of success".

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the NPA said it "noted" Koen's ruling that the "interests of justice require that the matter now proceeds to trial in respect of the not guilty pleas of the two accused (Zuma and French arms company Thales) – and his order that the case against the two proceed on 11 April.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga stated:

The NPA will be fully prepared to proceed on 11 April 2022, and it will do all that it can to ensure that the trial continues, despite whatever further steps there may be to delay the trial by yet further applications to appeal.

The NPA has typically put trials on hold to allow for the hearing of legal challenges to prosecutions and subsequent appeals – so its decision to push for the case against Zuma to go ahead regardless of any appeal he may lodge, could set an important future precedent.

"No appeal should be an impediment to the resumption of trial, given that the appeal itself should have been lodged after the conclusion of the trial. Hence, the prosecutors will be opposing any postponement of the trial when it resumes on 11 April," Mhaga said.

"We are on solid legal ground here."

Zuma stands accused of corruption in relation to allegations that he was kept on a corrupt retainer by his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik, in exchange for his using his position to further Shaik's business interests.

It is the State's case that Zuma also accepted a R500 000-a-year-bribe – facilitated by Shaik – to protect Thales from any potential investigation into South Africa's multibillion rand arms deal.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npathalesjacob zumakwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgcourtscrimecorruption
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 1404 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8807 votes
I don't know
9% - 990 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.98
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.39
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.03
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,883.98
+0.8%
Silver
23.64
+0.2%
Palladium
2,323.00
+1.5%
Platinum
1,077.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
94.81
+1.6%
Top 40
69,820
+0.1%
All Share
76,551
+0.1%
Resource 10
78,589
+0.7%
Industrial 25
92,249
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,232
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo