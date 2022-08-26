1h ago

NPA unit seizes former police chief's assets in R191m 'blue light' tender fraud case

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
PHOTO: Kabelo Mokoena, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • Assets belonging to Khomotso Phahlane, Bonang Mgwenya and their co-accused have been seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.
  • The AFU seized properties in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs, and Sasolburg.
  • The unit seized 19 immovable properties and around 115 vehicles, including three trucks.

Properties belonging to several people implicated in the multimillion rand "blue lights" tender - including former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya - were seized on Friday following a court order.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit and Investigating Directorate (ID) seized properties in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs, and Sasolburg.

READ | Top cops fail in bid to have R191m 'blue lights' case struck from the roll

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted the order on 18 August 2022 and identified assets worth R75 million.

The seized properties belong to Phahlane, Mgwenya and their co-accused, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, and Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa.

The seized assets include 19 immovable properties and around 115 vehicles, including three trucks.

Former deputy national commissioner Bonang Mgwenya.
ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said investigations were ongoing to trace more assets.

The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights valued at R60 million. The tender was awarded to Vimpie Manthata's company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, in 2016 to fit emergency lights to police vehicles.

It is alleged that during the procurement process, the SAPS had ignored the competitive bidding process and favoured Manthata's company in exchange for benefits.

The contract was valued at R191 million, but the company received R65 million. Another R22 million was stopped after investigations.

In May, the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court dismissed a bid by some of the accused to have the case struck off the roll.

The accused will be back in court on 2 November.



